"My business is going to be making 10 million within the first five years," she says.

So, could Onyeka be Lord Sugar's newest business partner?

Read on for everything you need to know about Onyeka Nweze - one of the contestants in The Apprentice 2024 line-up.

Who is Onyeka Nweze?

Job: Chartered company secretary

From: London

Onyeka Nweze is a chartered company secretary from London who, aside from working in the corporate world, has an interest in the cosmetics and decorating industries.

"Putting my corporate hat aside, I am also a makeup artist and I really enjoy interior decoration," she revealed.

She'll compete against 17 other candidates from various industries, including pharmaceuticals, wellness, catering and more.

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

What has Onyeka said about joining The Apprentice?

Onyeka is looking for invest for her tech business, saying: "If Lord Sugar is ready to make some serious money, then he needs me. He's never invested in a tech business, now is the time."

When it comes to business fails, Onyeka says: "In all honesty, I am yet to experience one!"

On her biggest business success to date, she added: "I believe my biggest success in business so far has been building my great corporate career to where it is to date."

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice season 18 starts on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 1st February in the show's usual 9pm slot.

The new season will see Lord Alan Sugar and his trusted advisors Tim Campbell and Karren Brady back to find his newest business partner, following Marnie Swindells's win last year.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

