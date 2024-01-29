However, the show has been a ratings hit, reaching 13.7 million viewers across the season, meaning the broadcaster was quick to announce a renewal, which also includes four celebrity specials.

Mulhern, who will be returning as host, said: "I am absolutely over the moon that Deal or No Deal is returning to our screens. The response has been incredible, and series one was an absolute rollercoaster of emotions. I loved it!"

Stephen Mulhern for Deal or No Deal. Remarkable Entertainment/ITV

He continued: "The contestants were a fantastic bunch facing the banker, and our new batch of players need to hold their nerve if they want to walk away with the huge jackpot!

More like this

"It's such a phenomenal show, and I’m absolutely chuffed to bits that we’re going to be doing it all over again. I can't wait to get back to that studio!"

Read more:

Meanwhile, Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, added: "We are delighted the ITV viewers loved the new series of Deal or No Deal, it was a triumphant return for this thoroughly enjoyable game show.

"It's a fantastic format that is both heartwarming and captivating, and with Stephen at the helm, it's the perfect combination."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As it did previously, and as it continues to do in other territories, the series sees contestants opening red boxes with varied amounts of money inside, trying to win a life-changing cash prize.

However, the 'Banker' offers them another amount that they can walk away with immediately, which changes depending on how their game is going.

Casting for the new season will open soon, and those looking to apply can do so now.

What to watch on TV this week: 29th January - 4th February

Deal or No Deal season 1 is available to stream now on ITVX. Looking for something else to watch? Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.