Speaking in a Q&A ahead of the season premiere, Lord Sugar said: "We have won BAFTAs, of course, the programme's won. And then I came up with the idea of the Junior Apprentice, right? And guess what? That also won.

"I think BAFTA should give me a special award for 20 years of business.

"Simon Cowell got a special award for 10 years in music. Why can't I have a special award for 20 years of business? I've got all the other gongs for everything else, the only one that I haven't got is a BAFTA."

Baroness Karren Brady, Lord Alan Sugar and Tim Campbell MBE. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

The new season of The Apprentice will premiere on BBC One on Thursday 1st February, with 18 new hopeful business owners all looking for the opportunity to team up with Lord Sugar and receive a £250,000 investment in their business.

The candidates were recently revealed by the BBC and they include: Amina Khan, Dr Asif Munaf, Flo Edwards, Foluso Falade, Jack Davies, Maura Rath, Noor Bouziane, Oliver Medforth, Onyeka Nweze, Paul Bowen, Dr Paul Midha, Phil Turner, Rachel Woolford, Raj Chohan, Sam Saadet, Steve Darken, Tre Lowe and Virdi Singh Mazaria.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Each candidate will be studied under the watchful eye of Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell MBE, who will be joining Lord Sugar as his aides in season 18.

Lord Sugar has already been praising the candidates, telling the BBC he is "very pleased" with the forthcoming run "because the quality of the candidates that we have attracted this year is superb".

"This year, we've got a lot to work with."

What to watch on TV this week: 22nd - 28th January

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.