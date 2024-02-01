Meet Sam Saadet: The Apprentice 2024 candidate and fitness coach
Sam has a business that "truly helps others".
There are just hours to go before The Apprentice returns to screens for its 18th season, and while viewers wait for the premiere, it's time to get to know those hoping to impress Lord Alan Sugar with their business plans and minds.
The reality competition will see the return of Karren Brady and Tim Campbell as Lord Sugar's aides, as they keep a watchful eye over the candidates during their tasks.
Eighteen new candidates will be heading into the boardroom this year, ready to prove they have what it takes to win a sizeable £250,000 investment.
Taking on mortgage broker Raj Chohan, studio owner Rachel Woolford and wellness brand owner Dr Asif Munaf is Sam Saadet, a pre and post-natal fitness coach - but who is she?
Read on for everything you need to know Sam Saadet ahead of her debut on The Apprentice.
More like this
Who is Sam Saadet?
Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024
From: Essex
Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coach
Instagram: @themummy.motivator
Sam's friend's call her a real Del Boy for being part "wheeler dealer", as well as her eye for a good bargain.
An online fitness coach, with a focus on pre and post-natal care, Sam believes she has a business that truly helps others.
"Launching my pre and post-natal fitness app whilst looking after two young children, already helping a lot of mums like myself," is what Sam says her biggest business success is to date.
However, she doesn't consider any of her previous business ventures as a failure. "They have all taught me something and helped me to create a more successful one," she said.
What has Sam Saadet said about joining The Apprentice?
As for why she believes she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Sam said she is one of the "savviest go-getting women" that she knows.
She added: "This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about, whilst also making money too - it's a win win!"
When does The Apprentice start?
The 2024 season of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The new line-up of candidates are off to the Scottish Highlands for the first task of the competition. How will they do? You'll have to tune in to find out.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Read more on The Apprentice 2024 contestants:
- Virdi Singh Mazaria
- Steve Darken
- Tre Lowe
- Raj Chohan
- Rachel Woolford
- Foluso Falade
- Flo Edwards
- Amina Khan
- Noor Bouziane
- Maura Rath
- Jack Davies
- Phil Turner
- Paul Midha
- Paul Bowen
- Onyeka Nweze
- Asif Munaf
The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.