Eighteen new candidates will be heading into the boardroom this year, ready to prove they have what it takes to win a sizeable £250,000 investment.

Taking on mortgage broker Raj Chohan, studio owner Rachel Woolford and wellness brand owner Dr Asif Munaf is Sam Saadet, a pre and post-natal fitness coach - but who is she?

Read on for everything you need to know Sam Saadet ahead of her debut on The Apprentice.

Who is Sam Saadet?

From: Essex

Job: Pre and post-natal fitness coach

Instagram: @themummy.motivator

Sam's friend's call her a real Del Boy for being part "wheeler dealer", as well as her eye for a good bargain.

An online fitness coach, with a focus on pre and post-natal care, Sam believes she has a business that truly helps others.

"Launching my pre and post-natal fitness app whilst looking after two young children, already helping a lot of mums like myself," is what Sam says her biggest business success is to date.

However, she doesn't consider any of her previous business ventures as a failure. "They have all taught me something and helped me to create a more successful one," she said.

What has Sam Saadet said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2024 cast. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

As for why she believes she deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Sam said she is one of the "savviest go-getting women" that she knows.

She added: "This business is all focused on something I am very passionate about, whilst also making money too - it's a win win!"

When does The Apprentice start?

The 2024 season of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The new line-up of candidates are off to the Scottish Highlands for the first task of the competition. How will they do? You'll have to tune in to find out.

