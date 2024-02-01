One such entrepreneur is Jack Davies, a recruitment director from Bristol. He said: "My biggest success to date is achieving five promotions in seven years, reaching director level within recruitment."

Will Jack continue his winning streak? Here's everything you need to know about the Apprentice 2024 contestant.

Who is Jack Davies?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

Job: Recruitment director and food critic

From: Bristol

Jack is a leading recruitment director from Bristol, and an amateur food critic on social media.

What has Jack said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

Jack is in it to win it, and said that "failure isn't an option" for him.

"Anything I put my mind to, I succeed in," he added. "I deserve Lord Sugar’s investment due to my work ethic and drive to succeed, which I’m ready to prove with this business venture."

When does The Apprentice start?

The new season of The Apprentice starts on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. New episodes will then continue to air on BBC One every Thursday night at 9pm.

The episodes will follow the tried-and-tested formula of candidates being split into two teams and taking on exciting business challenges, with one team member from the losing group being eliminated each week.

The final four will then go through to the semi-final, and then it'll be down to the final two.

