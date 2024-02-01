Paul prides his business on big name clients such as Manchester City Football Club, and he’s looking to unite his passion for business with Lord Sugar’s strategic expertise.

As he makes his debut, read on for everything you need to know about Paul Bowen - one of the contestants in The Apprentice 2024 line-up.

Who is Paul Bowen?

Job: Director of a pie company

From: Lancashire

Pie company director Paul Bowen is hoping to make Lord Sugar "Lord of the Pies".

Paul secured a deal with Manchester City Football Club, and has been supplying them with pies for the past five years.

He has made some business mistakes over the years, saying: "I’ve only failed in small ways, as that’s the only way to see what works.

"My biggest failure personally has been with the stock market. Let’s just say I won’t be swapping pies for shares anytime soon!"

Aside from his pie business, Paul has a passion for bikes.

He added: "I’ve raced in British Motocross, road bikes and recently been riding speedway at a semi-professional level. I’m bike mad!"

What has Paul said about joining The Apprentice?

Asked why he believes he deserves Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment, Paul said: "I’m seeking investment of Lord Sugar’s time and knowledge. I have great ideas and great business acumen, along with a work hard attitude.

"My organisation and planning is my weakness. But with Lord Sugar’s strategy and my passion and ideas, I could make him Lord of the Pies."

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice 2024 starts on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This year's candidates kick off proceedings in the breathtaking Scottish Highlands. Under the watchful eye of aides Karren Brady and Tim Campbell, they are split into teams and tasked with hosting a corporate away day.

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

