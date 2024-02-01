Among those candidates is Rachel Woolford - a boutique fitness studio owner who believes she has what it takes to win the investment.

She will be going head to head against the likes of mortgage broker Raj Chohan, dental group owner Dr Paul Midha and two (!) pie company owners, but will she manage to get to the end?

Here's everything you need to know about Rachel Woolford ahead of her debut on The Apprentice.

Who is Rachel Woolford?

From: Leeds

Job: Boutique fitness studio owner

Business savvy Rachel has a wealth of experience in managing her work independently, and she is after an investment from Lord Sugar as she believes she works harder than most people in business.

Speaking of her business successes, Rachel started hers in the middle of COVID, and was able to create a strong community of clients who "loved" the service provided, despite all restrictions in place.

As for her biggest failure, Rachel admitted that "not asking for help" was her main pitfall.

She explained: "For a long time, I did absolutely everything in my business - teaching classes, payroll, cleaning, accounts. You name it, I was doing it. Once I learnt that it's OK to delegate and outsource some of these jobs, I started to scale my business. I finally understood the phrase 'work on your business, not in it'."

What has Rachel Woolford said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2024 cast. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

The candidate has said she has "no doubt" that starting up a business in COVID made her "a tougher person all round".

The studio owner has had a business mind since she was a child, revealing in a Q&A that when she was seven years old she went missing, only for her mother to find her by the roadside selling her toys.

"[I was] shaking a biscuit tin full of coins and shouting, 'Toys for sale, everything must go today!'"

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice is back for its 18th season on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Bigger and better than ever, this year's candidates will be heading to the Scottish Highlands as they are tasked with hosting a corporate away day.

