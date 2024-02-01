As he prepares to make his debut on The Apprentice, read on for everything you need to know about Virdi, one of the Apprentice 2024 candidates.

Who is Virdi Singh Mazaria?

From: Leicester

Job: Music producer

Music producer Virdi Singh Mazaria wants to introduce Lord Sugar to a lucrative industry that he's yet to invest in - music.

With his background as both an auditor and a producer, Virdi has high hopes for his time in the boardroom.

One of his most notable achievements in business is producing a track for Sidhu Moose Wala, a prominent figure in the Punjabi music scene. As well as this, Virdi has DJ'd worldwide since he was 18 years old.

As for his biggest failure in business, he believes this led to his success. "A month before COVID, I left my job as an auditor for the big four to take my music full time," he explained.

What has Virdi Singh Mazaria said about joining The Apprentice?

As for why he deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Virdi believes he brings more than just entrepreneurship to the table.

He continued: "I am a creator of unmatched experiences, a performer. My ambition is relentless, setting me apart in the fast-paced world of business.

"With Lord Sugar as my business partner, I am ready to step into a realm of remarkable success."

When is The Apprentice on TV?

The Apprentice returns to TV screens on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers will get the chance to see the candidates in action when they are sent to the Scottish Highlands for their first task of the season.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

