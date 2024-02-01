With a wealth of experience in sales, Medforth is looking forward to the sales tasks on the BBC One show. But does he have what it takes to be Lord Sugar's latest business partner?

Read on for everything you need to know about Olivia Medforth – one of the candidates in The Apprentice 2024 line-up.

Who is Oliver Medforth?

Job: Sales executive

From: Yorkshire

Oliver Medforth is a sales executive from Yorkshire with years of experience in sales.

"Running five retail shops for our family run distillery, from Newcastle to Swindon and setting up a soft drink that pairs perfectly with all our range of gins," he revealed when asked about his biggest business success.

When it comes to fails, Oliver isn't afraid to admit his faux pas, saying: "I am not afraid to admit to making mistakes as I find it’s the best opportunity to learn from them, shows a willingness to try different experiences and not being afraid to be slightly alternative is one of my biggest advantages."

What has Oliver Medforth said about joining The Apprentice?

Oliver is particularly looking forward to the sales task on The Apprentice this year, saying: "I really hope there is a selling task because this is where I will dominate and prove to Lord Sugar, I am a selling machine.

"I work the markets selling gin and tonic and there aren’t many customers that leave without buying."

On why he deserves Lord Sugar's investment, he added: "I’m hard working and determined to achieve anything I set a goal to do. I fully enjoy what I do, and this will be applied to Lord Sugar if I manage to get the investment."

When does The Apprentice start?

Season 19 of The Apprentice starts on Thursday 1st February 2024 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

It will see Lord Sugar and his trusted aides, Tim Campbell and Karren Brady, back in the board room as the search for his newest business partner begins.

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

