Each week, at least one candidate will be sent packing and by the end of the season, it will be revealed who will become Lord Sugar's next business partner.

In the running to win the £250,000 investment is Tre Lowe, a music and wellness entrepreneur who plans to change the world with his business plan.

As season 18 begins, here's everything you need to know about Tre Lowe.

Who is Tre Lowe?

Meet the cast of The Apprentice 2024

From: Music and wellness entrepreneur

Job: London

Tre has high hopes for his wellness business and is drawing on his experience from other industries to see him through the process.

Looking back on his biggest business success to date, Tre said: "In terms of an enduring business legacy, I would have to say my business partnership with my brother Ashley, forming the band – Architechs.

"There's something truly special about creative success, it goes way beyond just the financials. Though my brother is no longer alive – the music we made in this partnership certainly is and will impact future generations too."

As for his biggest business fail, Tre admitted that it is when he had to give up DJing due to sever tinnitus.

"I decided to monetise something else I loved – working out," he said.

"I created a personal training & well-being business. I got my level three PT qualification, where it quickly dawned on me that in the world of personal training, PTs I spoke to were far more interested in poaching clients, than being part of a brand."

What has Tre Lowe said about joining The Apprentice?

The Apprentice 2024 cast. BBC/Naked BBC/Naked

As for why he believes he deserves Lord Sugar's investment, Tre explained that he knows he is different from most people who have been on the show.

He added: "Being slightly older, from a creative background and with internationally successful music. I believe the future of entrepreneurism will be about the personal stories, challenges, and triumphs of the founders.

"I have proven success, and I am utterly passionate about impacting people's lives. I believe this is a proven formula for massive success."

When does The Apprentice start?

The Apprentice kicks off on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The first task of the series will see the candidates all head to the Scottish Highlands to put together a corporate away day.

The Apprentice season 18 premieres on Thursday 1st February on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

