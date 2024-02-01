She says: "My warning to the other candidates? Don't underestimate me. I'm here to win."

But will she be the last entrepreneur standing? Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 candidate Flo Edwards.

Who is Flo Edwards?

Job: Recruitment consultant

From: London

Flo is a recruitment consultant from London. Apart from founding her own consultancy firm, she says she taught her dog how to close a door. So, she's a woman of many talents.

What has Flo Edwards said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

Flo is confident that her "great business" shows that she has what it takes to be Lord Sugar's business partner.

She explained: "I don't necessarily deserve Lord Sugar’s investment more than anyone else in the process; I have a great business and I have a proven track record of generating revenue.

"However, equality, diversity and inclusion is at the core of the business so with Lord Sugar's experience with scaling recruitment businesses we can expedite this positive impact (alongside profits!)."

When does The Apprentice start?

The 2024 season of The Apprentice begins on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

This time, things kick off with a corporate away day in the Scottish Highlands.

The Apprentice 2024 airs on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

