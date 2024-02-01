She said: "I am one of the hardest working women I know. There is no one else like me."

But does Amina have what it takes to go all the way? Here’s everything you need to know about The Apprentice 2024 candidate Amina Khan.

Who is Amina Khan?

Job: Pharmacist and business owner

From: Ilford

Amina is pharmacist and business owner from Ilford, and she's setting out to prove that her business ambitions are not just skin deep.

What has Amina Khan said about joining The Apprentice 2024?

Amina thinks if she joins forces with Sir Alan, they'd make an unstoppable team.

"I've already made over £2 million in my three years of business with very healthy profits," she said ahead of her appearance on the show.

"I have no fancy team or office and I started from absolute zero. On my own, I've built the foundations for a very successful business and joining forces with Lord Sugar means we would dominate the market overnight."

When does The Apprentice start?

The new season of The Apprentice starts on Thursday 1st February at 9pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episodes will follow the tried-and-tested formula of candidates being split into two teams and taking on exciting business challenges, with one team member from the losing group being eliminated each week.

The final four will then go through to the semi-final, and then it'll be down to the final two.

