As was the case with the original run, which aired in the 1990s, each contestant has their own alias and entry theme, embodying larger-than-life personas in a similar style to professional wrestling.

The BBC has announced that Gladiators has attracted an audience of 8.7 million across its first seven days, finding particular success in the often hard to reach 16-34 demographic (which comprises 1.1 million of that total).

An audience of 6 million tuned into the premiere live on its opening night, making it the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC since January 2017's Let It Shine (6.3m) – a reality contest seeking talent for a Take That musical.

All eyes will be on Gladiators in the coming weeks to see if it can keep up or grow this early momentum, rather than decline in the manner of Let It Shine, which was ultimately cancelled after its first season.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, head of entertainment at the BBC, said: "The return of Gladiators has taken the nation by storm, with viewing figures showing that Saturday nights in are back on BBC One for all the family.

"The hugely popular presenting duo of Bradley and Barney, combined with the timeless excitement of seeing the Gladiators and contenders in action, means the series continues to captivate audiences across the UK."

Other names involved in the Gladiators reboot include referee Mark Clattenburg and commentator Guy Mowbray, both of whom hail from the world of professional football.

Gladiators continues on Saturday night at 7:10pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

