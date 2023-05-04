The game show first aired in the UK in 1992 and ran for eight seasons, with Ulrika Jonsson hosting the show for its full run and John Sachs (Dancing on Ice) providing commentary.

Prepare for a Saturday night spectacle like no other, as the BBC has announced the return of Gladiators later in 2023.

Gladiators was then revived in 2008 by Sky, with Ian Wright and Kirsty Gallacher teaming up to host the reboot. It got a second season, where Caroline Flack replaced Gallacher, but it was axed by the channel in 2009.

So, who will the new generation of Gladiators be and when can we expect the reboot to land? Read on for everything you need to know.

New Gladiators TV show: when is it coming to BBC?

Gladiators will return with an 11 episode series on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2023.

While an official release date is yet to be confirmed, we do know that filming will take place in and around the spring school holidays at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, meaning the reboot is likely to hit screens in mid- to late-2023.

The series is coming to our screens courtesy of Hungry Bear Media and MGM Television UK.

Who are the new Gladiators?

Bradley Walsh for The Chase. ITV

Two new Gladiators were revealed on BBC's The One Show on Wednesday night (3rd May).

They are professional rugby player Jodie Ounsley, who is the show's first deaf Gladiator, and CrossFit champion Zack George, who won the title of the UK’s Fittest Man in 2020.

Meanwhile, Bradley and Barney Walsh have been announced as the hosts of the BBC reboot of Gladiators. The father-son duo have previously hosted ITV's Bradley Walsh & Son: Breaking Dad, as well as being famous faces on TV separately.

Speaking about their new presenting roles for the 2023 reboot, Bradley Walsh said: “Wow! I can’t believe that I’ve been asked to be part of this iconic show. I used to sit backstage, or in the audience, every week watching my wife be part of this juggernaut and now I get to co-host a new version of GLADIATORS!!!

"Saturday night family entertainment at its best... ARE YOU READY?!"

Barney added: “Gladiators has been a massive part of our family and it’s an honour to be asked to co-host this iconic show. I’m so excited for everyone to see the spectacle, elite athletes and fantastic family entertainment that is GLADIATORS.”

More like this

The original ITV series featured Gladiators such as Sharron Davies as Amazon, Diane Youdale as Jet, Kim Betts as Lightning, James Crossley as Hunter, Jefferson King as Shadow, and Michael Van Wijk as Wolf.

What is the new Gladiators format?

Gladiators. ITV

The new series will feature brand new games alongside classic challenges, as well as the fan favourite obstacle course The Eliminator.

"Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other. Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!" said BBC director Kate Phillips.

Dan Baldwin, managing director of producers Hungry Bear, added: "It’s the perfect time for Gladiators to return. What other show combines electric excitement, superheroes, giant sponge fingers, elite athletes, and a pinch of pantomime? Watch out for the new breed of superhuman, supersized, superstars bursting on to your screens."

How to get tickets for the new Gladiators TV show

If you're hoping to watch the new generation of Gladiators live in the area, you can purchase free tickets on Applause Store.

Filming will take place in and around the spring school holidays at the Utilita Arena in Sheffield, the BBC has confirmed.

Baldwin said: “Watching Gladiators live in the arena is the perfect day out for all the family. Being close-up to the action is going to be an incredible experience like no other. Plus, we're making the tickets free, so it won't cost you a penny to get in!”

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.