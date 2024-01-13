The 11-part series is set to include a whole host of new and classic challenges, like The Ring and The Eliminator.

But where does Electro fit into all this? Read on to find out more about this unstoppable force in the new line-up of Gladiators.

Who is Electro?

Electro from Gladiators. BBC

Age: 25

From: Essex

Height: 5ft 8in

Bicep: 32cm

Key skill: Strength, skill and determination

Fact: Electro can squat 100kg – that’s the same as standing up whilst carrying 12 watermelons.

Instagram: @jade_packer

Electro, real name Jade Packer, started her athletic career as a sprinter, and has since branched out to sports modelling, fitness coaching and body building.

At just aged 12, she ranked in the Top 10 Fastest Runners in the UK for 150m, and she's ready to bring her speed and agility to the arena.

Asked why she wanted to be a Gladiator, Electro said of the reboot: "I wanted to become a Gladiator because throughout my fitness journey, I was inspired by watching other people be inspiring in sport.

"I believe it's a good opportunity for the new generation to see people who potentially look like them, or who they can relate to and then get themselves into sport, wherever that may be, or just to realise that they can do things that they haven't imagined before."

The expectations on your performance level are huge as Gladiators are seen as superhuman. Were you confident that you could deliver?

"Absolutely! We are all athletes in our own right. As the show went on, we all got to grips more with the games and we knew exactly what we needed to put in. I was confident in my abilities.

"I think it's a lot to do with mindset as well and being able to know that you are an athlete – you can come into a situation which you can adapt to, you can change and be better in that situation. To have fun with it as well, which was a good thing for me. I'm very competitive when I'm in the game, but then out of the game I can have a joke and laugh about it. I don't get too caught up on any losses."

