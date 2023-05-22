With Bradley Walsh and his son Barney at the helm as the presenters – replacing the original stars Ulrika Jonsson and Dancing on Ice’s John Sachs as commentator – there will also be a brand new team of professional athletes ready to take on the contestants.

It’s been away from our screens for nearly 15 years, but now Gladiators is set to return later this year , and we can’t wait to see what the new series has in store.

But who are the Gladiators, and what have they said about joining the series? Read on to find out.

Gladiators 2023 cast

Fire - Montell Douglas

Montell 'Fire' Douglas.

Age: 37

Job: Team GB bobsledder

Instagram: @montytrackstar

Twitter: @MontyTrackStar

Montell - or ‘Monty’ - Douglas is already a huge name in the sports industry.

Originally a sprinter and former British record holder for the 100 metres at 11.05 seconds, Montell switched her discipline to bobsledding in 2016 and competed last year at the Winter Olympics.

“Not me being a whole GLADIATOR!!!” Montell told her Instagram followers. “@gladiatorstv was THAT show! 6-year-old me remembers seeing the iconic Glads in the arena squaring up to the contenders brave enough to take them on and putting on the biggest fight I'd ever seen on TV.

“Never would I have imagined I'd be one of them! Throughout my career as an Olympic Sprinter turned Bobsledder... I can now add GLADIATOR. About to embark on the biggest journey of my life and I can't wait to take you all with me!”

Giant - Jamie Christian Johal

Jamie Christian 'Giant' Johal.

Age: 37

Job: Bodybuilder

Instagram: @akathegiant

Bodybuilder Jamie Christian Johal stands at a whopping 6ft 5in and made history by becoming one of the all-time tallest bodybuilders – so it’s no wonder his Gladiator nickname is ‘Giant’.

“I feel like everything in life has led me here and can’t wait to share this new adventure with you all,” he told his 141,000 Instagram followers.

Legend - Matt Morsia

Matt 'Legend' Morsia.

Age: 37

Job: Fitness YouTuber and personal trainer

Instagram: @mattdoesfitness

Twitter: @MattDoesFitness

Fitness YouTuber Matt Morsia has one million Instagram followers, thanks to his inspirational content. Now, the personal trainer will be taking on the show as ‘Legend’.

“The 9 year old me would absolutely lose his mind and I can’t believe I’m writing this, but Saturday nights on BBC One are about to get wild because… I’M GONNA BE A GLADIATOR!!” Matt shared.

“I watched every single episode of the original Gladiators as a kid back in the '90s (had a life size poster of Wolf on my wall for like 5 years) so this is an absolute life goal for me. It’s been in the pipeline for over a year now (has killed me not being able to say anything) but I can finally announce that LEGEND is about to become the sickest Gladiator the world has ever seen.”

Nitro - Harry Aikines Aryeetey

Harry 'Nitro' Aikines Aryeetey.

Age: 34

Job: Team GB sprinter

Instagram: @aikines

Twitter: @HarryAA100m

Named the BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey says he "couldn’t be more pumped" to be a Gladiator.

“This is like a dream come true, the kind that makes you pinch yourself just to make sure it's real," he said. "Years of blood, sweat, and tears have led me to this moment, and let me tell you, I've been sculpted into an absolute powerhouse by watching those Gladiators on TV as a child.

"But guess what? Now it's my turn to step foot in that electrifying arena and take on all contenders! Are they ready for the hurricane of intensity that's about to hit them?”

He continued: “Picture this: a young kid from an estate, turning the games we played into an art form. Power Ball and The Wall were my go to choices, and boy, did they fuel my competitive fire! Gladiators taught me invaluable lessons about pushing myself to the limit, celebrating victory like a champion, and graciously accepting defeat.

“And now, it's my mission to inspire and pass on the torch to all those mini gladiators out there, because they deserve to unleash their inner warriors too!”

Diamond - Livi Sheldon

Livi 'Diamond' Sheldon.

Age: 29

Job: Bodybuilder and online coach

Instagram: @livi_sheldon

Online coach Livi Sheldon’s ethos is "helping women glow up and become strong AF", so we can’t wait to see her inspire on our screens.

The personal trainer and bodybuilder stands at a statuesque 6ft tall and previously played football for Worcester City Ladies team.

Describing the experience as "a dream come true", Livi added: “If there was an opportunity I could wish for this would be it! This truly is the biggest thing that has ever happened to me and I can’t wait to get in the arena! I’ve been training for duel since I was 9 years old!”

Fury - Jodie Ounsley

Jodie 'Fury' Ounsley.

Age: 22

Job: England rugby union player

Instagram: @jodieounsley

Twitter: @_jodieounsley

Yorkshire-born Jodie Ounsley will be making history as the show’s first deaf Gladiator, but her talents don’t stop there – the honorary president of UK Deaf Sport also plays for the country’s women’s rugby union team.

“I am absolutely buzzing to be announced as a gladiator in the new comeback series of @gladiatorstv!” Jodie revealed. “This opportunity is truly surreal for me, as I grew up watching my dad as a contender on the previous series. I never imagined that one day I would have the chance to be a GLADIATOR.

“I can't wait to get started and give my all as ‘Fury’. I'm looking forward to pushing myself to new limits and hopefully inspiring others to chase their dreams along the way.”

Steel - Zack George

Zack 'Steel' George.

Age: 32

Job: CrossFit athlete

Instagram: @zackgeorge

Twitter: @zackgeorgeuk

CrossFit star Zack George can’t wait to join the cast of Gladiators, where he will go by the moniker ‘Steel’.

The athlete – who has graced the cover of Men’s Health magazine and was named fittest in the UK in 2020 – told his Instagram followers: “What a journey I’ve been on… from being a very overweight and self-conscious kid to a @crossfitgames athlete/ men’s health cover model and now a GLADIATOR.

“I have very mixed emotions right now and it’s hard to really enjoy the moment because this decision means I have to let down the rest of my CrossFit team. Unfortunately, these opportunities don’t come around too often, and having recently become a dad I have to think about my family and what’s best for them.”

Zack added: “I used to look at the old gladiators and think they were superhuman. My aim on this next journey of my life is to hopefully motivate and inspire as many people as I can to chase any dreams that you have.”

Gladiators will air on BBC One in 2023. If you're looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

