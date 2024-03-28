The rebooted series was a hit among viewers too and became the biggest entertainment launch for the BBC in seven years. The BBC announced that the series attracted an audience of 8.7 million across its first seven days, with an audience of six million tuning into the premiere episode.

With all of this in mind, will Gladiators return for a second season? Here's everything we know.

Will there be a Gladiators season 2?

Yes, the BBC have confirmed that Gladiators will return for a second season – as part of its Annual Plan for 2024/25 published on 28th March, the broadcaster announced that "will return to the Sheffield Arena" for another run of episodes.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC, said: "Gladiators has really kicked this year off with a bang, and we’re so delighted that the fans have come to the show in their masses. It has been wonderful to hear how much families have loved watching this together, as part of the BBC’s Saturday evening entertainment offering. We can’t wait for more action from the Gladiators."

Who could be in the Gladiators season 2 cast?

With season 2 now confirmed, viewers could see the return of the much loved season 1 line-up.

Those amongst the season 1 cast were:

Giant – Jamie Christian Johal

Legend – Matt Morsia

Fire – Montell Douglas

Nitro – Harry Aikines-Aryeetey

Diamond – Livi Sheldon

Fury – Jodie Ounsley

Steel – Zack George

Comet – Ella-Mae Rayner

Bionic – Matty Campbell

Electro – Jade Packer

Phantom – Toby Olubi

Viper – Quang Luong

Athena – Karenjeet Kaur Bains

Who would potentially host Gladiators season 2?

Father and son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh helmed this series as hosts and, if the show was to return for a second series, they could potentially return.

Can you apply for Gladiators season 2?

There are currently no live applications for Gladiators season 2, with applications for season 1 closing quite some time ago.

The 2023 application form for the first run of episodes read (as per Planet Radio): "Contenders Ready! Gladiators Ready! Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment gameshows ever, will be returning to TV in its brand new home on the BBC.

"The much loved Saturday night staple will be back with a brand new generation of superhuman Gladiators who will compete against a brave set of contenders in the ultimate test of speed and strength. We are searching the UK for elite athletes at the peak of their physical fitness to be part of the new generation of Gladiators.

"We are also on the hunt for contenders who have the speed and skill to take on the mighty new Gladiators."

