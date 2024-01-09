"The beauty of us doing it as a pair is that it's a generational thing – the kids that watched Gladiators have grown up and they now have children of their own," Barney explained.

"And we saw that in the arena when the families were bringing their kids and they were so excited to see all of the Glads and get their signatures and stuff. It was just electric and seeing that generational thing was really cool as well."

Read more:

"It's gone sort of full circle now," Bradley added. "Despite the families being there with the contenders, there are other other families that have nothing to do with the contenders, and they were there with their whole family."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The show has become such a family event, Barney went on to reveal that someone in the audience actually gave birth during filming for the rebooted show.

He said: "There was one lady who gave birth in the audience during one of the shows. Her waters broke during the show and she gave birth. So we had a Gladiator baby!"

Sounds like we might be getting more than just games on the BBC series!

The new season will kick off on Saturday 13th January, with a brand new line-up of Gladiators, including Fire (Montell Douglas), Giant (Jamie Christian Johal), Legend (Matt Morsia), Nitro (Harry Aikines-Aryeetey) and more.

Gladiators will air on BBC One on Saturday 13th January 2024.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.