Within the line-up are the likes of Olympian Fire, fitness YouTuber Legend and Team GB sprinter Nitro, who is "one big ball of energy".

Describing his character Nitro, Harry Aikines-Aryeetey said: "He's world class energy. He's dancing and if he's not dancing, then he's performing, and if he's not performing, then he's taking someone down."

So, what else is there to know about Nitro? Read on for everything you need to know about Nitro, including which fellow Gladiator he would least like to go up against.

Who is Nitro?

Nitro. BBC

Age: 34

From: London

Height: 5ft 11in

Bicep: 44cm

Fact: Nitro can do a standing vertical jump of 42 inches. That's higher than 10 drink cans!

Instagram: @aikines

Harry 'Nitro' Aikines-Aryeetey is a Team GB sprinter who was named BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year in 2005, after becoming the first athlete to win gold medals at both 100 metres and 200 metres at the World Youth Championships.

Over the course of his career, Aikines-Aryeetey has won relay gold multiple times at European level and twice at the Commonwealth Games representing England.

Describing Nitro, Harry said he is "pure energy", adding: "he's explosive by nature and he does everything with a smile on his face."

He explained that Nitro is part of the Gladiators to "bring the good vibes".

Of your fellow Gladiators, who would you least like to go up against and why?

"I think the person I would least like to go up against would be Steel, because we're both the nice ones. We'd just be too polite to each other, asking each other if we're alright."

Gladiators starts on BBC One on Saturday 13th January at 5:50pm. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, visit our Entertainment hub for the latest news.

