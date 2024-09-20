The bar was set high during finals week, as the remaining celebrities found themselves taking charge of lunch service aboard the British Pullman train, as well as creating a plate of food inspired by someone special.

But it was the penultimate challenge that was the toughest yet - Chef's Table. In this year's event hosted by Adam Smith, the finalists had to deliver food of an exceptional standard to impress a table that consisted of Aktar Islam, Anna Haugh and Frederick Forster.

As ever, it all came down to one moment, as the finalists had two hours to complete their Ultimate Dinner Party menu and produce the best food they've ever cooked.

As the competition neared the end, Vito Coppola was crowned Celebrity MasterChef champion 2024, and became the 19th famous face to lift the coveted trophy.

Reacting to his MasterChef win, Vito said: "I cannot believe it! Look, [the trophy is] so beautiful. People think that food is just food, but no, I keep saying food is life. It's the first love of my life, food, and I cannot just wait to share all of this with my family."

Vito Coppola. BBC/Shine TV

After being announced the winner, Vito called his grandfather and told him: "Nonno, I won! I won with your ingredients. I came first! I love you."

Vito's winning menu included a main of Scialatielli Allo Scoglio - an Italian seafood pasta with scialatielli, clams, mussels, calamari, and prawns.

For dessert, he made Babà Di Vito - a small cake soaked in rum and served with zabaione, amarsala wine cream, and cherries in syrup.

"He's in love with creativity," said Gregg Wallace following Vito's win. "He is something quite special."

It appears winning is in Vito's nature, as the Strictly pro lifted the Glitterball trophy last year alongside Ellie Leach - could he replicate that alongside his 2024 partner Sarah Hadland?

Celebrity MasterChef is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on.