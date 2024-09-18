But it seems as though it was her very first costume that made Miranda star Sarah Hadland emotional.

Chatting to Radio Times magazine, Hadland reminsced on some of her best bits so far in the Strictly process.

She revealed: "It’s amazing. I mean, I burst into tears when I put my costume on for the first time, just because I wasn’t…

More like this

"The first time I’d seen it, it was literally three handkerchiefs of purple Lycra, and it literally had six safety pins. And I was like, 'Wow, that’s really basic.' And I was thinking, 'How are they going to bougie this up?'"

Sarah Hadland. BBC

She continued: "And, funnily enough, I was talking when they were fitting me into it, when it had all been done, and then I turned around, and it was a bit of a moment, because, yeah, I’ve never worn anything so beautiful. It really caught me off guard.

"I wasn’t expecting it. I just burst into tears. I was like, 'This is so beautiful.'

"And as an actor, also, often you… I mean, you get to be collaborative in this. But as an actor, you’re very involved with your character. You sort of know exactly what it’s going to look like.

"People say, 'How do you see this character looking?' I’ve always had a huge amount of input with my characters."

Read more:

Hadland added: "Whereas with this, because this team do this every year, you’re like, 'I want you to do what you do every year.' And this surpassed anything I could have imagined.

"It’s the same with the makeup. I’ve got both Lisas doing… I’ve got Lisa Armstrong doing my makeup, and Lisa Davey doing my hair. As a superfan, I’m a bit like: everything else will just be downhill from now on.

"That’s what I’m here for: the glitter… I want to sort of be standing at the side of the stage, and I want them to just be getting wheelbarrows of glitter, and just chucking me in it, and then just spraying me. And then Vito can be spinning me. That is something."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hadland joins a line-up that includes TV stars Tasha Ghouri and Pete Wicks, comedian Chris McCausland, JLS member JB Gill and singer Toyah Willcox.

On the announcement of her joining this year's line-up, Hadland said in a statement: "I feel particularly excited to be part of such an iconic show in its 20th year. I'm so ready for the glitz, glam and glitter - and hopefully I can make everyone watching at home proud!"

Radio Times.

See more of our interview with Sarah and Vito in this week’s Radio Times. On sale from Tuesday 17th September. Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 21st September 2024.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.