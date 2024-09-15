But thankfully, she has come out the other side, with doctors declaring "no evidence" of cancer in her body as of February, which means Dowden has achieved her goal of returning to the BBC show that she loves.

Prior to the broadcast, she was sent a video message from the medical staff who treated her, wishing her "all the best" for the latest season – where she'll be partnered with JLS singer JB Gill.

"You truly are an ambassador for the cause," said one of her doctors. "I'm sure you'll make it all the way to the final. Keep dancing!"

But clearly, no luck was needed as Dowden made her return, to wild applause, after a lengthy absence.

Viewers were clearly both proud and inspired to see Dowden rebound from such adversity, with the dancer giving two lively performances during the opening show.

At the end of one of the routines, Dowden was the centre of a massive group hug with the other Strictly Come Dancing professionals, who were clearly ecstatic to have her alongside them again.

The viewers felt similarly, with one tweeting: "Amy Dowden, we love you so much."

Last month, Dowden credited Strictly Come Dancing for helping her to discover her lump after becoming friends with Giovanna Fletcher, the wife of her former celebrity partner Tom Fletcher, through which she became aware of breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel.

"Had I not been paired with Tom on Strictly, I probably wouldn't be here right now," she told BBC Radio 5 Live. "I've got so much to be grateful for to Strictly Come Dancing and we've been working so hard on the 20th year.

"I'm so excited for everybody to see what's going to be a brilliant series."

