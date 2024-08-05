Last year's Strictly finale was a tough call, with Ellie Leach, Layton Williams and Bobby Brazier all up against one another in the final, having impressed audiences and the judges alike with their performances.

JB will be following in their footsteps as he enters the dance floor this autumn.

So, who is JB Gill and how does he feel about appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2024? Read on to find out.

Who is JB Gill?

JB Gill. Mike Marsland/WireImage

Age: 37

Job: Singer

Instagram: @jbgill

JB Gill is a singer best known for being a member of boy band JLS, who were the runners-up of The X Factor in 2008.

While the group disbanded in 2013, they reunited in 2020 for a reunion tour, and have since been filling everyone will nostalgia with their performances.

Gill previously appeared on and won the Strictly Come Dancing Christmas special in 2012 following his jive with former Strictly pro Ola Jordan.

Beyond JLS, Gill has appeared on Countryfile, The Jump and Celebrity MasterChef.

What has JB Gill said about joining Strictly 2024?

"I danced in the Strictly Christmas special over a decade ago and LOVED it, so when I got the call to join Strictly this year, it was an immediate yes from me," Gill said.

"I'm raring to go and looking forward to showing off some new skills to the JLS boys. From muddy wellies on the fields of my farm to sequins and Glitterballs - I'm here to embrace it all!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

