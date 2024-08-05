Strictly will be celebrating its 20th anniversary, and will no doubt be pulling out all the stops to make this year a show to remember.

Chris will be following in the footsteps of reigning champion Ellie Leach, hoping to take home the coveted Glitterball trophy.

So, who is Chris McCausland and how does he feel about appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2024? Read on to find out.

Who is Chris McCausland?

Chris McCausland. Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Age: 47

Job: Comedian

Instagram: @chrismccauslandcomedy

X: @chrismccausland

Chris McCausland is a comedian, who many people will recognise from the likes of Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The comedian currently hosts his own Saturday morning chat show for ITV, The Chris McCausland Show, and he has also co-written and stars in Bad Tidings - a festive family comedy movie that will premiere on Sky this Christmas season.

McCausland is the first blind contestant to take part in Strictly, and became completely blind at the age of 22 after years of deterioration from retinitis pigmentosa.

What has Chris McCausland said about joining Strictly 2024?

Speaking of joining the line-up, McCausland said: "If anybody out there is thinking, 'How the hell is he going to do that?' Then rest assured that I am thinking exactly the same thing.

"I don't dance, I haven't danced, I can't dance, I can't see the dancing I will have to do. What can possibly go wrong? OK, don't answer that…!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later in 2024.

