She rose to the fame as the frontwoman of new wave band Toyah, where her most popular singles included It's a Mystery, Thunder in the Mountains and I Want to Be Free.

Willcox has performed as a solo artist since her 1985 album Minx, with her latest release being 2021's Posh Pop, which was recorded during the COVID-19 pandemic and reached number one on the UK's Independent Albums Chart.

After Toyah and Wynne were announced on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 show this morning, Dr Punam Krishnan was also revealed to be joining the line-up, making the TV doctor the fifth celebrity to be confirmed.

Read on for more information about Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant Toyah Willcox, including what she's said about joining the line-up.

Who is Toyah Willcox?

Toyah Willcox. Lorne Thomson/Redferns

Age: 66

Job: Singer, actor, presenter

Instagram: @toyahofficial

Twitter: @toyahofficial

What has Toyah Willcox said about Strictly Come Dancing?

In a statement, she said: "Wow, Strictly Come Dancing, can you believe it! This is going to be a wild and wonderful ride, and I'm here for every sparkly second.

"I’m used to performing for big crowds but this is completely fresh for me, how I will do, it’s a mystery… I just want to get cracking and learn some dance routines now!"

Speaking to Vernon Kay on BBC Radio 2 this morning, Willcox said: "I have lied to my family, my friends... I've done so many festivals this summer and I just wanted to say: 'Guess what I'm doing!'

"I'm super excited. I love this show, I love everything about it. Music makes me want to dance, it always has... it's a landmark year for me because I played Glastonbury, I became a pensioner, and now I'm going to have regular spray tans!"

She also revealed that, during her Glastonbury set, she attempted to drop cryptic hints towards her impending stint on Strictly by asking attendees if they liked her dance moves.

Willcox added: "[The dances] I am really looking forward to are probably a bit ambitious for me: the Salsa, the Cha Cha Cha... but I think those are going to wreck my body, so I'm really looking forward to the Waltz, the Foxtrot.

"I can Jive. I'm a girl from Birmingham, everyone jived in Birmingham. And I'm also the girl who never got a partner at the disco because I'm quite small. So I used to dance on my own and I used to take over the dance floor.

"So I'm really looking forward to the discipline of dancing with someone else... I'm an uncontrolled freeform dancer and someone's got to rein this in and put my feet in the right place."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer later this year.

