In the end it was Tom and Nadiya, and Toyah and Neil, who had to return to the floor for the dreaded dance-off.

Tom and Nadiya went first, performing their Cha Cha to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire, followed by Toyah and Neil, who danced their Jive to Nutbush City Limits by Ike & Tina Turner.

The judges then delivered their verdict, with Craig Revel Horwood choosing to save Toyah and Neil.

Motsi Mabuse also opted to save Toyah and Neil, while Anton Du Beke chose to save Tom and Nadiya.

Head Judge Shirley Ballas then had the deciding vote and chose to save Toyah and Neil.

Tom Dean MBE and Nadiya Bychkova for Strictly Come Dancing. Yoshitaka Kono

When asked by Tess about his time on the show, Tom said: “I’ve had the best time the last few weeks and getting to work with Nadiya has been incredible. I wish I could have gone further and done more dances.”

He continued: “I’ve had the most fun and I wish we could keep going longer and longer. We’ll still go out for loads of brunches I’m sure.”

Tom’s professional dance partner Nadiya added: “To get to know him, he’s not just a three-time Olympic champion he’s a true gentleman and he taught me how to work really hard and how to put everything in. And you know what? On this programme, sometimes to win, you don’t need to win, and that’s how I feel this year.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

