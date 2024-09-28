"Tess and Claudia channelling their inner Elphaba and Glinda for tonight's episode #Strictly #Wicked #StrictlyComeDancing," one fan wrote.

Another shared: "I love that Tess and Claudia have come dressed as Glinda and Elphaba. #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing," while a third fan wrote: "It’s giving Elphaba and Glinda #strictly."

Last week, JB Gill and Amy Dowden – whose return to the show has been much-anticipated after the professional dancer took time out from the show to undergo treatment for breast cancer last year – topped the leaderboard with an impressive score of 31 points.

More like this

Dowden and the JLS singer performed the moving choreography to the ballad When I Need You by Leo Sayer and earned a standing ovation from the studio audience.

The pair received eights from Motsi, Shirley and Anton Du Beke and a seven from Craig, catapulting them to the top of the leaderboard.

Read more:

They were followed closely by Sarah Hadland and Vito and Tasha Ghouri and Alijaz, with both pairs achieving a score of 30.

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the leaderboard following the first week of the competition were Toyah Wilcox and Neil Jones.

The pair danced a tango on Saturday's show, but it's fair to say it fell flat on the judging panel.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.