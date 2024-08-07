Many will know and remember Tasha from her time on Love Island, during which she made history as the first deaf contestant to appear on the reality show, and she has continued to raise awareness for the deaf community ever since.

Following Tasha's reveal, it was announced that reality TV star Pete Wicks was also joining the line-up, making the TOWIE alum the seventh celebrity to be confirmed.

Read on to find out more about Strictly Come Dancing 2024 contestant Tasha Ghouri, including what she's said about joining the line-up.

Who is Tasha Ghouri?

Tasha Ghouri. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Age: 26

Job: Model and TV personality

Instagram: @tashaghouri

Tasha Ghouri is a model and TV personality who rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2022.

Tasha entered the villa as an OG Islander and quickly coupled up with fellow cast member Andrew Le Page, and while they had their ups and downs, the pair made it to the final and are in a relationship to this day.

Since appearing on the show, Tasha has raised awareness for the deaf community and launched her podcast Superpowers with Tasha, in which she celebrates "empowering people and their superpowers".

In recent months, she has released her debut novel, Hits Different, which is about a partially deaf young woman who dreams of becoming a dancer while looking for love.

Tasha will be the second deaf celebrity to appear on Strictly Come Dancing, following Rose Ayling-Ellis's appearance and subsequent win in 2021.

What has Tasha Ghouri said about Strictly Come Dancing?

In a statement, Tasha said: "Pinch me, I can't believe I'm going to be on Strictly Come Dancing! I've been watching the show since I was little – it's a firm Ghouri family favourite - so this is a total dream come true.

"I know it's going to be an unforgettable experience, and I hope to represent and make everyone proud out on that dance floor."

The news was announced on the Kiss FM Breakfast Show, as Tasha told the hosts she felt "nervous" and "excited".

"I feel like this is actually happening, it didn't feel real until I'm sat here now," she said.

When Tasha entered the villa, she was a dancer - however, she has since noted that she hasn't danced "for quite a few years" since her career post-Love Island.

Speaking of her dance experience, Tasha said: "It's such a different dance style, I may actually not be good at it, like ballet - I'm not good at ballet.

"I'm trained in commercial street style. It's going to be very hard, but I'm excited for a challenge."

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Autumn.

