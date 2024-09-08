All 15 famous faces – including new wave singer Toyah Willcox, Love Island alumnus Tasha Ghouri, EastEnders legend Jamie Borthwick and former England and Arsenal footballer Paul Merson – can be seen in the image, with some classic sparkly outfits on show.

You can see it above.

Meanwhile, new individual images of all the celebrities in the line-up – which also includes comedian Chris McCausland, former Team GB and England hockey star Sam Quek and TV presenter Nick Knowles – have also been revealed.

Chris McCausland on Strictly Come Dancing 2024. BBC

And another image has been released showing this year's judging panel – which sees Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke each holding up a perfect 10 score card as they return to the panel.

The 2024 Strictly Come Dancing judging panel. BBC

Last week, a brief teaser trailer gave fans a look at this year's professional line-up.

The high-energy clip saw the dancers – including the returning Amy Dowden – sporting some exceptionally colourful outfits and excitedly dancing to the Vengaboys hit We Like to Party! (The Vengabus), which was sure to get fans in the mood for the new season.

The launch show will feature a celebratory dance to welcome Dowden back to the ballroom, after she missed last year's run while she was being treated for breast cancer.

And as usual, the show will reveal which celebrity contestants will be paired with which professional dancers – always an exciting moment for fans.

Sam Quek on Strictly Come Dancing 2024. BBC

This year's run – which marks the 20th anniversary of the entertainment juggernaut – will be the most accessible season of Strictly ever, as it will include the option for live signing, which will be available on BBC iPlayer and through the red button.

Let Strictly season commence!

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 14th September 2024.

