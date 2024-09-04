Along with a photo of this year's professionals back in the ballroom, images have also been released showcasing the trailer's concept, as it will see the dancers "encouraging everyone to get aboard the Strictly bus".

The trailer and launch show dance has been choreographed by Jason Gilkison, and will be performed to a medley of We Like to Party! (The Vengabus) by Vengaboys, Baby Baby by Corona, Pump Up the Jam + Get Up (Before the Night Is Over) by Technotronic and Absolutely Everybody by Vanessa Amorosi.

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals for 2024.

Other songs included in the medley are Get Ready for This by 2 Unlimited, Saturday Night by Whigfield, Ooh Aah... Just a Little Bit by Gina G and 5,6,7,8 + Stomp by Steps.

This year's 22nd season of Strictly will also mark the show's 20th anniversary, with some surprises and special moments to mark the occassion sure to be in store.

It has already been announced that the launch show will feature a celebratory dance to welcome Amy Dowden back to the ballroom, after she missed last year's run while she was being treated for breast cancer.

As usual, the launch show will also reveal which celebrity contestants will be paired with which professional dancers, while they will all also be performing a group routine.

Amy Dowden and Lauren Oakley for Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

This year's run will be the most accessible season of Strictly ever, as it will include the option for live signing, which will be available on BBC iPlayer and through the red button.

Johannes Radebe and Carlos Gu for Strictly Come Dancing.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 14th September 2024.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on 14th September 2024.