The special dance will be a Quickstep, that will see Amy front and centre in a pink dress, alongside the other professional dancers. It has been confirmed that Amy’s husband and family were watching on in the audience at Elstree Studios as the dance was performed and filmed.

The routine was choreographed by Jason Gilkison, to a medley of Training Season by Dua Lipa, Busy Earnin' and Keep Moving, both by Jungle, and Candle Flame by Jungle and Eric the Architect. The medley was performed by Dave Arch and his band.

Amy Dowden with The Strictly Come Dancing 2024 Professional Dancers on the Strictly launch show. BBC Studios/Kieron McCarron

Dowden said of the special dance: "I am so excited for every element of being back with my Strictly family. I am so grateful to get this opportunity, especially as it’s such a special year for this legendary show.

"It feels like it’s my first year again. I’m buzzing to see the whole team, for costumes, for dance routines, to meet the celebrities, the judges.

"Everyone’s laughing at me because I am just smiling constantly. I’d like to dedicate this dance to my pink sisters who have supported me through the past year and to all those currently facing cancer."

Meanwhile Jason Gilkison, the creative director of Strictly Come Dancing and choreographer of the routine said: "It was an absolute pleasure to choregraph this very special, empowering and strong routine celebrating Amy’s return.

"She – and all of the Professional Dancers – are a complete joy to work with, the best at their craft, and we are lucky to be able to share their skills with the nation, particularly with this celebratory dance."

This year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrity line-up will include Chris McCausland, JB Gill, Wynne Evans, Toyah Willcox, Punam Krishan, Tasha Ghouri, Pete Wicks and Shayne Ward.

Also taking part are Sarah Hadland, Montell Douglas, Tom Dean, Jamie Borthwick, Nick Knowles, Sam Quek and Paul Merson.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer this autumn.

