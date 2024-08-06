In addition, he has performed on stage in numerous productions, including Andrew Lloyd Webber's Phantom of the Opera, and can also be heard presenting on BBC Radio Wales.

His involvement in Strictly Come Dancing was announced this morning (6th August) on Vernon Kay's BBC Radio 2 morning show, where Evans surprised listeners by handing the phone to Gavin & Stacey star and personal friend Joanna Page.

She said she was excited for Evans landing a spot on Strictly and hopes to watch one of the live shows from the studio.

Scroll on for more on who Wynne Evans is and what he has said about appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2024.

Who is Wynne Evans?

Wynne Evans. Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief

Age: 52

Job: Opera singer, radio presenter

Instagram: @wynneevans

Twitter: @wynneevans

What has Wynne Evans said about joining Strictly 2024?

Wynne Evans after winning Celebrity Masterchef 2023 BBC / Shine TV

Wynne said in a statement: "I am honestly still pinching myself, a partly balding opera singer, me, taking part in Strictly Come Dancing?! I’m not entirely sure how I’ll get along, if all else fails I’ll just have to learn the art of distraction.

"What I do know is I will give it my all and aim to make Wales proud. I’m definitely going to try and combine my love of Opera into one of my routines.

"Plus, after winning Celebrity MasterChef last year, maybe the route to the judges’ hearts will be through their stomachs!"

In an interview with BBC Radio 2's Vernon Kay, Evans said that he was inspired by Bill Bailey's successful run on Strictly Come Dancing, in which he stormed to victory against the odds.

He explained: "The classic ballroom stuff is what I'm looking forward to the most. Obviously, for 20 years I was an opera singer so we did a lot of classic ballroom in operas. Not a huge amount, not to any great level.

"[But] I suppose that's the stuff I've got more affinity to... Viennese Waltz, stuff like that. The stuff I'm really nervous about is the stuff that needs any kind of jumping because I think I represent every portly, middle-aged father out there.

"I don't really want to do the Jive and set a minor tsunami off in North London. I'm a bit nervous about that but I'm taking inspiration from Bill Bailey because he was brilliant on it."

Strictly Come Dancing will return later in 2024.

