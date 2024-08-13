Knowles was previously rumoured to be a part of this year's show after "months" of talks with show bosses. A source claimed that the presenter "has always loved Strictly" and is in it to win it!

While it isn't known which Strictly pro Knowles will be paired with, it'll be exciting waiting in anticipation for that reveal.

So, who is Nick Knowles and how does he feel about appearing on Strictly Come Dancing 2024? Read on to find out.

Who is Nick Knowles?

Nick Knowles. Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Age: 61

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @nickknowles

Twitter/X: @MrNickKnowles

Nick Knowles is a TV presenter and musician, known for presenting BBC series DIY SOS, which has broadcast over 32 seasons!

Knowles has been presenting the series since its launch in 1999, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Knowles has been a mainstay on television for years, having presented various game shows including Who Dares Wins, Break the Safe and 5-Star Family Reunion.

Back in 2018, Knowles took part in I'm a Celebrity and came in sixth place, and was an instant favourite among viewers during his time in the jungle.

What has Nick Knowles said about joining Strictly 2024?

Knowles said after his involvement in the season was announced: "I’m so, so excited to be doing Strictly this year. People may be more used to me getting stuck in on a building site or travelling the world, but dancing live on TV will be a whole new adventure.

"I’ve spent my whole life learning new skills and I’ve never been afraid of a challenge. There’s life in the old dog yet to take on one more big one - being taught how to dance! I’ll give it my everything... and try not to embarrass my kids, of course!"

Strictly Come Dancing will return later this year.

