The news was confirmed by Nick and Strictly Come Dancing yesterday (Friday 4th October) - but what are the extent of his injuries that he has had to miss out on the live show?

Read on for a full explanation as to why Nick Knowles isn't performing on Strictly Come Dancing this weekend.

Why isn't Nick Knowles performing on Strictly Come Dancing tonight?

Nick Knowles. BBC/Ray Burmiston

Nick Knowles is absent from tonight's (Saturday 5th October) performances on Strictly Come Dancing after injuring himself during the week's rehearsals.

Admitting he is "absolutely gutted and feeling very very sad" about missing out on this week, Knowles posted a video on social media, addressing his injury.

"So bad news again for me I'm afraid," he began. "After the though week I had, everything was going really, really well this week. In fact training is going really well and I'd started I think, and according to Luba, to dance very well but during rehearsals today... I managed to sort of fall and hurt my knee.

"And the medics were great, the physios were great, lots of ice on it looking after me. But after having a look at it they've decided I needed an MRI scan."

As a result, this meant Knowles is unable to dance and as per the rules of the show, he and dance pro Luba will be receiving a "bye through to next week".

"Everyone at Strictly Come Dancing wishes Nick a speedy recovery," a spokesperson for the BBC said.

What happened to Nick Knowles's shoulder?

Last weekend it was unclear if Nick would be performing after sustaining a separate injury to his shoulder and arm after changing a car tyre, which resulted with his arm being put in a sling.

It was later confirmed that he had been given the all clear from show producers and medics and he and Luba performed an American Smooth, receiving 21 points from the judges.

Viewers were certainly impressed by Nick's determination, with one user writing on X: "Nothing but full respect for Nick. He did the best he could with limited training and a horrible song choice plus his injury as well. I hope the public gets behind him and vote #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly."

Has Nick Knowles quit Strictly Come Dancing?

No. As previously mentioned, Nick and Luba have gone straight through to week four of the competition, as per the rules of Strictly.

Should Nick's injury prevent him from dancing again, that will be confirmed by the BBC. We'll be sure to update with the latest should anything change!

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday nights on BBC One and iPlayer.

