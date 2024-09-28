Knowles danced an American Smooth routine set to Blur's Parklife in tonight's live show, and viewers at home were left impressed by his performance.

"Well done Nick, for being injured you did amazing! Lovely American Smooth #Strictly," one wrote.

"Nothing but full respect for Nick. He did the best he could with limited training and a horrible song choice + his injury as well. I hope the public gets behind him and vote #StrictlyComeDancing #Strictly," another added.

"Definitely looked like Nick was in pain there #Strictly," a third fan commented.

Viewers at home weren’t the only ones impressed, with the judging panel awarding the pair a score of 21.

Following his performance, Craig Revel Horwood told Knowles: “It was a little bit ploddy, but I’m telling you this Nick, you have potential and we saw that tonight."

Motsi Mabuse added: "I agree with Craig, definitely potential, you moved easily. And I wouldn’t have known that there was something wrong with your arm if I hadn't been told."

Meanwhile, head judge Shirley said: "I hope all the people at home appreciate that you only had 16 hours to get this together. You did it and did not make any mistakes. I’m not going to judge your footwork because I feel that would be a little bit unfair. What you did for 16 hours is absolutely amazing."

Anton Du Beke was also full of praise for Knowles, telling him: "Well I thought your footwork was not too bad to be honest with you. I thought your frame was rather good. I imagine dancing with you is really quite nice."

He continued: "You seem to make a lovely partner. You’ve got a nice sympathetic hold. Your lifts seem good and secure. You move across the floor well. I would say in your language, 'this house has been built on very good foundations'."

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening.

