Strictly Come Dancing viewing figures confirmed as ratings drop
The peak audience for the first live show of the season was down by 0.7 million viewers on last year.
The overnights ratings for the first live show of this year's 20th anniversary season of Strictly Come Dancing are in, with the episode being watched by a peak audience of 6.6 million viewers.
It also saw an average viewership of 6.4 million viewers, with an audience share of 49.4 per cent.
The 6.6 million peak audience was down from 7.3 million last year. Meanwhile, the show's highest point of viewership to date came in 2020, when the first live show was watched by a peak audience of 10.2 million.
For comparison, the launch show earlier this month, in which the couples were officially partnered up, was watched by an average of 5.5 million viewers across the slot.
The leaderboard for the first week's show was topped by JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who scored an impressive 31 for their Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer.
More like this
Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola both impressed with their dances, scoring 30 points each, while Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones followed up with 26 points each.
Read more:
- The Great British Bake Off 2024 first look shows bakers rushing to impress Paul and Prue
- Strictly's Chris McCausland Cha Cha praised as "one of the most extraordinary things I've ever seen"
Hadland and Coppola's dance broke an impressive record for the series, proving to be the highest scoring Quickstep for the first week in the competition in the show's history.
Commenting on the dance, Motsi Mabuse said: "Honestly, what a year it's going to be, starting the Quickstep like that – fast, rhythmical, great hold, great timing, well done."
This year's season of Strictly will continue next Saturday, before the first results show of the year airs on Sunday night, and the first contestant is eliminated from the series.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening, with the results show airing on Sundays.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.