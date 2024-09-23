The 6.6 million peak audience was down from 7.3 million last year. Meanwhile, the show's highest point of viewership to date came in 2020, when the first live show was watched by a peak audience of 10.2 million.

For comparison, the launch show earlier this month, in which the couples were officially partnered up, was watched by an average of 5.5 million viewers across the slot.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly on Strictly Come Dancing. BBC/Guy Levy

The leaderboard for the first week's show was topped by JB Gill and Amy Dowden, who scored an impressive 31 for their Waltz to When I Need You by Leo Sayer.

Meanwhile, Tasha Ghouri and Aljaž Škorjanec and Sarah Hadland and Vito Coppola both impressed with their dances, scoring 30 points each, while Montell Douglas and Johannes Radebe and Wynne Evans and Katya Jones followed up with 26 points each.

Hadland and Coppola's dance broke an impressive record for the series, proving to be the highest scoring Quickstep for the first week in the competition in the show's history.

Commenting on the dance, Motsi Mabuse said: "Honestly, what a year it's going to be, starting the Quickstep like that – fast, rhythmical, great hold, great timing, well done."

This year's season of Strictly will continue next Saturday, before the first results show of the year airs on Sunday night, and the first contestant is eliminated from the series.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday evening, with the results show airing on Sundays.

