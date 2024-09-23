Those who have been following Bake Off for a while will be all too aware of the usual pitfalls, which are on full display in this amusing minute-long clip.

Contestants are seen rushing around the tent as they attempt to get as much of their designs finished as possible before the timer reaches zero.

Not helping matters is the temperature inside the tent, which can often foil elaborate recipes or designs that require cooling, with Bake Off being filmed at the height of summer.

One contestant, 29-year-old farm manager Mike, is left particularly flustered, joking that he's giving up on the competition to do some flower arranging instead. Here's hoping he can pull something out of the bag in the full episode.

After all, the stakes are high, with no one wanting to be the first contestant eliminated.

Teasing the upcoming season, Bake Off co-presenter Noel Fielding told The Guardian: "I’ve always really enjoyed hanging out with the bakers. I befriend them and get them to open up. Nobody expected that to be my strength.

Paul, Prue, Noel and Alison for The Great British Bake Off. Channel 4

"I assumed it’d be the sketches and banter. In fact, I’m fascinated by the people. I feel protective of them. If Paul and Prue are hard on them, I’m absolutely livid. It’s devastating when they leave."

He added: "This year I was particularly fond of one baker. When I had to send them home, I cried."

Alison Hammond shares hosting duties with the Dick Turpin star, while judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are back to cast their critical eyes over the bakers' handiwork.

The Great British Bake Off premieres on Channel 4 at 8pm on Tuesday 24th September 2024.

