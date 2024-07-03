Just over two months after the last episode of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin arrived on Apple TV+, the streamer has officially announced that the show is coming back for season 2.

Advertisement

The comedy-adventure series, which stars Noel Fielding in the title role, was a hit with both viewers and critics, while we have been told that season 2 "promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".

The series, set in the 18th century, follows Dick as he sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, he rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity.

While the cast for season 2 beyond Fielding has not yet been announced, the first season starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Dolly Wells, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Joe Wilkinson, Kiri Flaherty, Hugh Bonneville, Asim Chaudhry and Tamsin Greig.

Dick Turpin standing with his crew.
Dick Turpin and his gang. Apple TV

Fielding previously described the show as "a return to British comedy in line with Monty Python, Spike Milligan, Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Vic Reeves, Chris Morris".

More like this

He continued: "Obviously, The Office is amazing and I love The Office, but I guess that spawned millions of other shows that were like that – very real and awkward. And this is much more visual and whimsical and joyful."

Read more:

Other comedy shows to have come from Apple TV+ have included Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Trying, Loot, Palm Royale, Platonic, Mythic Quest and Land of Women, the latter of which is still currently airing its first season.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement