The series, set in the 18th century, follows Dick as he sets out on a journey of wildly absurd escapades when he’s made the reluctant leader of a band of outlaws. Together with his gang of lovable rogues, he rides the highs and lows of his new endeavours, including a brush with celebrity.

While the cast for season 2 beyond Fielding has not yet been announced, the first season starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton, Dolly Wells, Mark Heap, Geoff McGivern, Joe Wilkinson, Kiri Flaherty, Hugh Bonneville, Asim Chaudhry and Tamsin Greig.

Dick Turpin and his gang. Apple TV

Fielding previously described the show as "a return to British comedy in line with Monty Python, Spike Milligan, Peter Cook, Dudley Moore, Vic Reeves, Chris Morris".

He continued: "Obviously, The Office is amazing and I love The Office, but I guess that spawned millions of other shows that were like that – very real and awkward. And this is much more visual and whimsical and joyful."

Other comedy shows to have come from Apple TV+ have included Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Trying, Loot, Palm Royale, Platonic, Mythic Quest and Land of Women, the latter of which is still currently airing its first season.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.