The series ended on a positive note for the friends, and wrapped up its central story in the process. But will Will and Sylvia be returning for more hijinks in a second second?

Read on for everything you need to know about Platonic season 2.

Will there be Platonic season 2?

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Platonic. Apple TV+

There will! It was confirmed in December 2023 that the series would be returning for a second outing, with co-creators Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco saying in a statement: "We’re so thrilled to have the opportunity to tell more stories with Seth, Rose and everyone at Apple TV+ and Sony. Season two spoiler alert: Will and Sylvia won’t get together this time either."

Meanwhile, Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+ said: "Since the first episodes of Platonic debuted on Apple TV+, global audiences have been charmed by the hilarious, wildly fun and relatable friendship that Rose and Seth have brought to life through their charismatic performances.

"We can’t wait for viewers to see these characters encounter even more comedic mayhem in season two thanks to our partners at Sony and to the brilliant minds of Francesca and Nick."

When could Platonic season 2 be released?

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Platonic. Apple TV+

We don't yet know exactly when Platonic season 2 will be released, but given that it was only confirmed in December, we'd imagine it's still a way off at this point.

A late 2024 release date seems like the earliest that the new season could arrive on Apple TV+, while an early 2025 release date perhaps seems more likely.

We will keep this page updated as soon as we get any further information regarding the release of Platonic season 2.

Platonic cast – who could be back for season 2?

Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne in Platonic. Apple TV+

The only two stars we currently know for certain will be back in Platonic season 2 are Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, but there are a few others we would expect could make a return.

Luke Macfarlane is likely to be back as Sylvia's husband Charlie, while Rachel Rosenbloom could also return as Will's fiancée at the end of the season. Meanwhile, Tre Hale and Carla Gallo could well be back as their friends Andy and Katie.

Here's a full list of the cast members we would expect to return for Platonic season 2:

Rose Byrne as Sylvia

Seth Rogen as Will

Luke Macfarlane as Charlie

Rachel Rosenbloom as Jenna

Tre Hale as Andy

Carla Gallo as Katie

Is there a trailer for Platonic season 2?

There isn't a trailer for Platonic season 2 yet, but you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here:

Platonic season 1 is available to stream on Apple TV+ now – you can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

