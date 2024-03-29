The series has been a hit with many viewers, and featured an absolutely stacked cast full of British talent - but what are the chances that we get to see more episodes?

Read on for everything you need to know about a potential The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin season 2.

*Warning - contains spoilers for Dick Turpin season 1*

More like this

Will there be a second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?

Noel Fielding stars in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple TV+

We don't yet know whether The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will be back for a second season, but it certainly seems that the show is set up for one, should Apple TV+ greenlight it.

The ending of season 1 saw Dick and the gang riding back into action, while an imprisoned Jonathan Wild vowed revenge, hinting towards another confrontation to come in future episodes.

At this point, Apple TV+ hasn't confirmed the future of the show either way, but that's not surprising given that it's only just finished releasing episodes.

We will keep this page updated as and when we get any news regarding the future of Dick Turpin.

When would a potential Dick Turpin season 2 be released?

Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wilde and Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple

It's hard to say at this point when a second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin would be released, given that the show has yet to be officially renewed.

However, if the renewal comes quickly then we'd imagine we could see season 2 as early as spring 2025. We will keep this page updated once any more concrete information comes through.

Dick Turpin cast - Who would be back for a potential season 2?

Dick Turpin and his gang. Apple TV

If Dick Turpin were to return for a second season, we would certainly expect Noel Fielding to be back as the titular highwayman, along with his gang made up of Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Duayne Boachie.

Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville is also likely to return as the villainous thief-taker Jonathan Wild.

We would also expect a number of the show's other cast members to return, although no official cast list has been confirmed yet for a potential second season.

Here is the cast list for Dick Turpin season 1, many of whom would likely be back for a possible season 2:

Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin



Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild

Ellie White as Nell Brazier



Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck

Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage



Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear

Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock



Mark Heap as John Turpin

Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen

Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean

Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler

Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin

Samuel Leakey as Christopher Wilde

Geoff McGivern as Lord Rookwood

Laura Checkley as Sandra

Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall

Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag

Paul Kaye as Ratclyff

Guz Khan as Gow

Diane Morgan as Maureen

Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides

David Threlfall as Tom King

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Is there a trailer for a potential Dick Turpin season 2?

There isn't a trailer available for a possible Dick Turpin season 2 yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ now.

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.