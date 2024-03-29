Will there be a Dick Turpin season 2?
Will Noel Fielding be back as the iconic highwayman?
The first season of British comedy series The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available to stream in full on Apple TV+, with the finale having now been released.
This means thoughts, of course, immediately turn to the future of the show, and whether Noel Fielding will be returning for more laughs in a second season.
The series has been a hit with many viewers, and featured an absolutely stacked cast full of British talent - but what are the chances that we get to see more episodes?
Read on for everything you need to know about a potential The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin season 2.
*Warning - contains spoilers for Dick Turpin season 1*
Will there be a second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin?
We don't yet know whether The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will be back for a second season, but it certainly seems that the show is set up for one, should Apple TV+ greenlight it.
The ending of season 1 saw Dick and the gang riding back into action, while an imprisoned Jonathan Wild vowed revenge, hinting towards another confrontation to come in future episodes.
At this point, Apple TV+ hasn't confirmed the future of the show either way, but that's not surprising given that it's only just finished releasing episodes.
We will keep this page updated as and when we get any news regarding the future of Dick Turpin.
When would a potential Dick Turpin season 2 be released?
It's hard to say at this point when a second season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin would be released, given that the show has yet to be officially renewed.
However, if the renewal comes quickly then we'd imagine we could see season 2 as early as spring 2025. We will keep this page updated once any more concrete information comes through.
Dick Turpin cast - Who would be back for a potential season 2?
If Dick Turpin were to return for a second season, we would certainly expect Noel Fielding to be back as the titular highwayman, along with his gang made up of Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Duayne Boachie.
Meanwhile, Hugh Bonneville is also likely to return as the villainous thief-taker Jonathan Wild.
We would also expect a number of the show's other cast members to return, although no official cast list has been confirmed yet for a potential second season.
Here is the cast list for Dick Turpin season 1, many of whom would likely be back for a possible season 2:
- Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin
- Hugh Bonneville as Jonathan Wild
- Ellie White as Nell Brazier
- Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck
- Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage
- Tamsin Greig as Lady Helen Gwinear
- Asim Chaudhry as Craig the Warlock
- Mark Heap as John Turpin
- Kiri Flaherty as Little Karen
- Dolly Wells as Eliza Bean
- Joe Wilkinson as Geoffrey the Gaoler
- Michael Fielding as Benny Turpin
- Samuel Leakey as Christopher Wilde
- Geoff McGivern as Lord Rookwood
- Laura Checkley as Sandra
- Greg Davies as Leslie Duvall
- Jessica Hynes as The Reddlehag
- Paul Kaye as Ratclyff
- Guz Khan as Gow
- Diane Morgan as Maureen
- Connor Swindells as Tommy Silversides
- David Threlfall as Tom King
Is there a trailer for a potential Dick Turpin season 2?
There isn't a trailer available for a possible Dick Turpin season 2 yet, but we will keep this page updated if and when any new footage is released. In the meantime, you can rewatch the trailer for season 1 right here now.
