Deadline has since reported that star Noel Fielding, who played the titular character, pulled out of the shoot three-quarters of the way through, and that production company Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew.

RadioTimes.com has reached out to Apple TV+ and to Fielding's representatives for comment.

The first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which also starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Hugh Bonneville, originally aired in March 2024 and received strong reviews.

Ellie White as Nell Brazier, Noel Fielding as Dick Turpin, Marc Wootton as Moose Pleck and Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage in The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin. Apple

At the time of the show's renewal in July 2024, it was said that season 2 "promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".

In August, star Mark Heap who played Dick Turpin's father John in season 1 told RadioTimes.com of season 2: "That’s about to happen, but I’ve been assured I’ll be in it a lot more, so we’ll see. I’ve had a chat with the writers and they’re very, very good and very open to suggestions.

"We’re going to have a look at the first three episodes shortly – way ahead of time, which is good. A bit of time to think about it. It’s good fun to do."

The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin is available on Apple TV+. Sign up to Apple TV+ here.

