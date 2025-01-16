Noel Fielding comedy cancelled mid-production 'after he pulls out of shoot'
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will not be returning for season 2.
The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin will not be returning for a second season, despite having already been confirmed by Apple TV+ and being mid-way through production.
The Sun first reported that production on the comedy series began in autumn 2024, but that it paused for the Christmas holidays. The publication said that this week creatives, cast and crew were told the production would not be starting up again.
Deadline has since reported that star Noel Fielding, who played the titular character, pulled out of the shoot three-quarters of the way through, and that production company Big Talk Studios has disbanded the cast and crew.
RadioTimes.com has reached out to Apple TV+ and to Fielding's representatives for comment.
The first season of The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, which also starred Duayne Boachie, Ellie White, Marc Wootton and Hugh Bonneville, originally aired in March 2024 and received strong reviews.
At the time of the show's renewal in July 2024, it was said that season 2 "promises another round of fantastical adventures for Dick Turpin with a host of great British comedy talent to star".
In August, star Mark Heap who played Dick Turpin's father John in season 1 told RadioTimes.com of season 2: "That’s about to happen, but I’ve been assured I’ll be in it a lot more, so we’ll see. I’ve had a chat with the writers and they’re very, very good and very open to suggestions.
"We’re going to have a look at the first three episodes shortly – way ahead of time, which is good. A bit of time to think about it. It’s good fun to do."
