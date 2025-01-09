Vicar of Dibley gets Royal Mail stamps celebrating iconic scenes
The set of 12 stamps will go on general sale later this month.
Royal Mail has announced it will this year be selling a new set of 12 special stamps to celebrate one of the UK's most popular sitcoms - The Vicar of Dibley.
While eight of the stamps feature classic moments from the sitcom, another four are presented in a miniature sheet, which as a whole shows a Dibley Parish Council meeting.
David Gold, director of external affairs and policy at Royal Mail, said: "The superb writing and the warmth and idiosyncrasies of its characters made The Vicar of Dibley one of the most loved TV comedies of all time.
"We celebrate the series with new stamps revisiting some of the show’s classic moments."
The stamps and a range of collectible products will go on general sale from 14th January, but they are available to pre-order from today (9th January) on the Royal Mail website and by telephone on 03457 641 641.
A Presentation Pack including all 12 stamps is priced at £20.10.
The Vicar of Dibley ran on the BBC from November 1994 to January 2007, featuring three seasons and a number of specials.
It was set in the fictional Oxfordshire village of Dibley, following a female vicar who was assigned to the village church.
The series was created by Richard Curtis and Paul Mayhew-Archer, and starred Dawn French, Emma Chambers, Trevor Peacock, Gary Waldhorn, James Fleet, John Bluthal, Roger Lloyd-Pack and Liz Smith, all of whom feature in the stamps.
The series most recently returned for a number of lockdown shorts in 2020, as well as a Comic Relief short in 2021, featuring French and Fleet reprising their roles in a video call-style format.
Curtis recently wrote the animated Netflix film That Christmas, while French will soon be seen in a new comedy series called Can You Keep a Secret?, alongside Mark Heap.
