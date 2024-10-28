The synopsis from Netflix teases: "That Christmas follows a series of entwined tales about love and loneliness, family and friends, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!"

Check out the first trailer for That Christmas below – and see how many voices you can recognise from the star-studded cast!

The full film lands on Netflix on Thursday 4th December 2024.

As was the case with Love Actually, Curtis has attracted an impressive line-up of names for That Christmas, led by Succession star Brian Cox as Father Christmas aka Santa Claus.

You can also listen out for Andor's Fiona Shaw (as Ms Trapper), Doctor Who's Jodie Whittaker (as Mrs Williams), Ghosts' Lolly Adefope (as Mrs McNutt) and Rivals star Katherine Parkinson (as Mrs Forrest).

Stand-up sensation Sindhu Vee also features as Mrs Mulji, while Hijack's Alex Macqueen plays Mr Forrest, Funny Woman's Rosie Cavaliero plays Mrs Beccles and Man Like Mobeen's Guz Khan is Santa's trusty reindeer Dasher.

Rounding out the adult cast are Paul Kaye (Yirrell), Andy Nyman (Mr Beccles), Rhys Darby (Mr McNutt) and Love Actually icon Bill Nighy as a character also named Bill.

Previously, it was announced that radio presenters Jordan North and Dermot O'Leary would make cameo appearances as emergency service workers, while Ed Sheeran has contributed an original song to the project.

