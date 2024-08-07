All the festive action will debut globally on Netflix on Friday 6th December!

As per the synopsis, That Christmas follows a series of "entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!"

While Curtis is best known for his films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill and more recently Genie, That Christmas marks his first animation project.

Brian Cox as Santa in That Christmas. Locksmith Animation

On the announcement of the film, Curtis said: "This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film. It’s been especially exciting to see the whole world I imagined come to life beyond my wildest dreams – and populated by a dream bunch of actors, their wonderful voices turned into such rich and funny characters."

Alongside Cox, Whittaker, Shaw and Nighy, further casting includes Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee and India Brown.

Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan and Andy Nyman also make up the cast as well as Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot, and Rhys Darby.

That Christmas will debut on Netflix on Friday 6th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

