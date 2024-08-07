Richard Curtis's That Christmas, starring Jodie Whittaker, confirms release date
Christmas will be here before we know it!
Amidst the exciting news that Ed Sheeran has penned and recorded an original song for Netflix's upcoming festive movie That Christmas, the streamer has also confirmed when viewers will be able to tune in!
Based on the charming trilogy of children's books by Richard Curtis, the movie stars Brian Cox as Santa and Fiona Shaw, Jodie Whittaker and Bill Nighy as the residents of a charming seaside town where things turn upside down one Christmas.
All the festive action will debut globally on Netflix on Friday 6th December!
As per the synopsis, That Christmas follows a series of "entwined tales about family and friends, love and loneliness, and Santa Claus making a big mistake, not to mention an enormous number of turkeys!"
While Curtis is best known for his films such as Love Actually, Notting Hill and more recently Genie, That Christmas marks his first animation project.
More like this
On the announcement of the film, Curtis said: "This has been the most amazing adventure, my first animated film. It’s been especially exciting to see the whole world I imagined come to life beyond my wildest dreams – and populated by a dream bunch of actors, their wonderful voices turned into such rich and funny characters."
Alongside Cox, Whittaker, Shaw and Nighy, further casting includes Lolly Adefope, Alex Macqueen, Katherine Parkinson, Sindhu Vee and India Brown.
Zazie Hayhurst, Sienna Sayer, Jack Wisniewski, Rosie Cavaliero, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan and Andy Nyman also make up the cast as well as Kuhu Agarwal, Bronte Smith, Freddie Spry, Ava Talbot, and Rhys Darby.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
That Christmas will debut on Netflix on Friday 6th December. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.