Man Like Mobeen reveals first look at fifth and final season after cliffhanger
Guz Khan's BAFTA nominated comedy is returning for one final time.
It has been confirmed that Guz Khan's BBC comedy Man Like Mobeen will return for a fifth and final season, with filming now under way in Coventry and Turkey.
The new six-part season will pick up following season 4's cliffhanger ending, which saw Mobeen being attacked in prison. The synopsis says that the season sees him "back on the outside and reunited with the gang in Small Heath, before embarking on an epic adventure overseas, if Mobeen can get his hands on a plane ticket and a fake passport that is".
To announce the show's return, two new images have been released, with one showing Khan's Mobeen in a toy shop, while another sees him sat alongside Tolu Ogunmefun's Nate and Perry Fitzpatrick's Harper.
Khan said in a statement: "Listen, please, this is very important to the sanctity and functionality of my life. I can’t even shop in Aldi without someone popping out from behind the bread aisle and asking me when there’s going to be more Man Like Mobeen.
"So for you, and only for you, here’s one, final, very last, never to be done again season of Man Like Mobeen. PS Please don’t make me make any more, I got loads of kids to raise and that. Love you."
Alongside Khan, Ogunmefun and Fitzpatrick, the series will also see the return of Salman Akhtar as Saj, Duaa Karim as Aqsa, Mark Silcox as Uncle Shady, Korkmaz Arslan as Emre and Hussina Raja as Nida.
Jon Petrie, the BBC's director of comedy said: "Man Like Mobeen has been a comedy juggernaut for BBC Three, and saying goodbye is going to be tough for everyone. But as much as we don’t want to, we’ve got to be grown-ups and accept it's the end.
"Guz Khan and [co-creator] Andy Milligan have crafted something truly special in these final scripts, and we're going out with a bang… even if keeping a straight face will be a challenge. It's the last series, but it’s bigger and funnier than ever."
This year, Khan has made appearances in shows including The Gentlemen and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, as well as the film How to Date Billy Walsh.
Man Like Mobeen will return for its fifth and final season in 2025 on BBC Three and BBC iPlayer.
