Heartstopper and Bridgerton stars team up in new romcom trailer for How to Date Billy Walsh
The new film is available to stream next month.
Prime Video's teen romcom How to Date Billy Walsh finally has a full trailer, starring Heartstopper's Sebastian Croft and Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran as misfit classmates looking for love.
Archie (Croft) is hiding a long-held unrequited love for his best friend, Amelia (Chandran), while her sights are firmly set on the popular American exchange student Billy Walsh (played by Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan).
In a series of escalating schemes, Archie attempts to keep Amelia and Billy from getting close, but many of his ideas backfire and he risks losing the person he holds most dear.
It's a classic love triangle, with a starry supporting cast including Nick Frost (Fighting with My Family), Guz Khan (Man Like Mobeen), Kunal Nayyar (The Big Bang Theory) and Lucy Punch (Motherland).
Check out the trailer below and watch How to Date Billy Walsh from Friday 5th April 2024 on Prime Video.
Croft recently wowed fans of young adult dramas with his supporting role in Heartstopper, where he played the abusive ex-boyfriend of Charlie Spring (Joe Locke).
How to Date Billy Walsh will give the Game of Thrones and Doom Patrol alum a chance to show his lighter side, with Bridgerton breakout Chandran sure to be a charming screen partner.
Fans of Netflix's wildly popular period drama will recognise her as Edwina Sharma, the half-sister of Simone Ashley's Kathani (aka 'Kate'), who appeared throughout the show's second season.
The trailer shows both Archie and Amelia attempting to overcome their nerdy reputations, with the former seeming to provide some fourth wall-breaking narration as things spiral out of control.
The original Prime Video film is directed by Alex Pillai, who has previously worked on other young adult projects including Riverdale and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
Relative newcomers Greer Ellison and Alexander J Farrell penned the script.
How to Date Billy Walsh is available on Prime Video from 5th April 2024. Subscribe to Prime Video from £8.99 per month.
