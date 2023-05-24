The Birmingham-based series stars Guz Khan as Mobeen Deen and it's safe to say that fans have been waiting for a resolution to the season 3 cliffhanger which saw Mobeen banged up behind bars with Nate, after their close friend Eight had been killed. It's been three years since the series was last seen our screens and initially premiered with season 1 back in 2017.

Guz Khan's acclaimed comedy series, Man Like Mobeen , returns for season 4 this June, it's now been confirmed. The whole fourth season will be released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 8th June for those keen comedy fans among us.

Now, viewers can expect the new series to welcome back some familiar faces but also navigate a whole host of new challenges.

Tanya Qureshi, BBC's head of comedy said of the new season: “I’m delighted that after being busy making movies in Hollywood, Guz found time to return to Small Heath and deliver a truly fantastic new series for Mobeen fans on the BBC.”

So, what can we expect from Man Like Mobeen for season 4? Read on for everything you need to know.

It's now been confirmed – Man Like Mobeen season 4 is coming to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 8th June 2023.

The four-part series will be released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer on Thursday 8th June, but will also launch that evening on BBC Three at 10pm.

Man Like Mobeen season 4 cast

Guz Khan in Man Like Mobeen season three. BBC BBC

Although it's been a long wait for season 4, the show's beloved cast of familiar faces is set to return for more. Of course, Eight was killed in season 3 meaning that Tez Ilyas won't be in this new series.

The list of Man Like Mobeen cast members confirmed for season 4 is as follows.

Guz Khan as Mobeen Deen

Tolu Ogunmefun as Nate

Dúaa Karim as Aqsa

Perry Fitzpatrick as Officer Harper

Salman Akhtar as Officer Saj

Specs Gonzalez as Chippy

Youssef Kerkour as Megladon

What is Man Like Mobeen season 4 about?

Season 4 will follow on from the shock season 3 ending which saw Mobeen and Nate arrested and sent to prison following Eight's death. Now we meet them as they adjust to their new lives in prison, but what will this mean for them in season 4?

According to the synopsis: "Viewers first met reformed drug-dealer Mobeen as he was trying to turn his life around living as a good Muslim, looking after his little sister, and trying to escape his troubled past. Since then he’s almost made good on living a quiet-ish life, but in the cliff-hanger series three finale, he found himself banged-up behind bars with Nate, after their close friend Eight had been killed.

"As they adjust to life on the inside, familiar faces are also set to return, but in very unexpected situations. All this means Mobeen and Nate must once again negotiate new challenges and circumstances. So can the haphazard heroes make it to the end of their sentence without causing more mayhem and come good on their dream of living a quiet life?"

To mark the show's exciting return to our screens, co-creator Andy Milligan discussed the new season and prison setting in particular at the BBC's preview event for the show. He said: "It is all in prison, a good chunk. It is something we really wanted to explore. Whether it is knife crime or food banks, prison is another arena of society.

"Its not just about crime and punishment as you also have adult illiteracy, faith, class and sexuality under one roof. It is a great pressure cooker to explore those issues."

Is there a trailer for Man Like Mobeen season 4?

As of yet, there isn't a trailer for season 4 but if you fancy reacquainting yourself with the series after its three year hiatus, perhaps a re-watch of this hilarious scene will get you in the mood for more.

In it, we see how Mobeen has to tread carefully when visiting his Uncle Shady's house. Watch the clip below.

Man Like Mobeen airs on BBC Three on Thursday 8th June 2023 at 10pm and will be released as a boxset on BBC iPlayer.

