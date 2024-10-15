"One of the cool things about streaming shows is the chances they allow you to take," Lawrence explained, when speaking exclusively with RadioTimes.com. "And we had always planned this year to kind of go back in time and see different characters' lives before the event, the death of Jason's wife, see where everybody was before that happened.

"I was so blown away by everybody's performance in that episode, not only our regulars, but some of the guest cast, I'll say, really kind of blew me away. Those things are always nerve wracking, so you don't know if they'll work out. But it went really well."

Jason Segel and Harrison Ford in Shrinking season 2. Apple TV+

Not only is Segel returning for season 2, but so are all the central cast, including Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Lukita Maxwell, Michael Urie, Luke Tennie and Christa Miller.

Ted McGinley, who played Derek in season 1, is also back for season 2, but this time as one of the core cast, rather than just being in a recurring role.

Lawrence revealed that this is one of the main learnings the team made from season 1, with his character's development being one of the things which changed from Lawrence, Segel and co-creator Brett Goldstein's initial plan for how the series would play out.

He explained: "The major changes to the show happened because of the cast. One is Ted McGinley.

"We always perceived him just as someone that would kind of stroll by and be a comedy assassin with one liners, and he was a guest star last year, but the response to him was so big, he's a regular character now.

"And we had to develop storylines and a backstory and a character for someone that we did not know would be such a big part of the show."

Shrinking season 2 will premiere globally with the first two episodes on Wednesday 16th October on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Wednesday until 25th December 2024. You can sign up to Apple TV+ here.

