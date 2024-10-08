"That Derek Trotter thing is like a bit of a ghost that comes along behind me, like the Christmas Carol. He’s with me all the time," explained Jason when quizzed on the enduring popularity of the sitcom.

"He’s on my back all the time because wherever I go people recognise me as that character."

He went on to admit that he is "upset slightly" that Del Boy appears to be "the only thing people remember me for", citing various other successful projects he has starred in across a six-decade career.

Jason continued: "I'm delighted in one way that it has reached so many people and they've enjoyed what I’ve done with the character, but I’ve done so many other things that people seem to have forgotten about."

Other popular roles have included Peter Barnes in A Sharp Intake of Breath, Pop Larkin in The Darling Buds of May and DI Jack Frost in long-running ITV detective drama A Touch of Frost.

He also played Granville in Open All Hours and its sequel series – which is still stuck in limbo after being placed on hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic.

David Jason stars in Still Open All Hours on BBC One. BBC

Jason insisted that he and the production team are "ready" to make the planned conclusion, but are currently waiting for word from the BBC on whether the series will continue.

He added: "It would be nice, also it'll be lovely to get back with the cast that we had such good fun with."

The interview with Jason also revealed his greatest career regret, which is never joining the ranks of the National Theatre, having dreamed of playing in "big productions with those big, wonderful actors" – but now fearing his memory wouldn't be good enough.

Only Fools and Horses is available to stream on ITVX Premium.

