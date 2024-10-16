It begins with a concerned looking Gromit peeking behind the curtains as a voiceover explains, "We're getting reports of a crime wave across the region." We then cut to a news reporter who stands in front of a baying mob and explains that she is outside the house of "the evil inventor, Mr Wallace".

Wallace, of course, seems most shocked by this development, but it looks like that's only the beginning of his woes.

You can watch the trailer in full below:

More like this

The remainder of the clip features a glimpse at all sorts 0f high-octane stunts as our cheese-loving hero tries to prove his innocence, while we also learn that – of course – Feathers McGraw is behind it all.

We find the evil penguin menacingly playing the piano inside a zoo, before he swivels round in his chair and faces down the camera.

The feature-length animation will air on BBC One at Christmas and sees Ben Whitehead return to voice Wallace, after he took over from original star Peter Sallis during some scenes in the 2008 short A Matter of Loaf and Death.

Feathers McGraw in Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. BBC/Aardman

Meanwhile, Peter Kay returns as Chief Inspector Macintosh and there are cameos from Diane Morgan (Motherland), Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton), Muzz Khan (Brassic) and Lenny Henry (Three Little Birds) – with further details of their roles to be revealed soon.

It's was previously revealed that Reece Shearsmith will be providing the voice for Wallace's latest invention, a pre-programmed smart gnome called Norbot, who was introduced to fans in an earlier clip that saw the robot and Gromit come face to face for the first time.

The film is directed by Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham from a story by Park and Mark Burton, the latter of whom wrote the screenplay.

Read more:

Park recently explained why the decision was made to bring back Feathers McGraw for the first time since the legendary The Wrong Trousers back in 1993, revealing at Deadline's Contenders London event that including the villainous penguin was "a slightly later breaking idea".

"Just machines going wrong seemed a bit normal," he said. "We needed something with a bit more bite, and someone with an actual clear, sinister motive.

"Feathers McGraw was obviously the perfect candidate, having sat in jail for 30 years, languishing, thinking of nothing but revenge. It seemed like the perfect motivation for a villain."

It looks like we're in for a treat!

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer this Christmas.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.